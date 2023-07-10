URBANA — A Danville man has been sentenced in federal court in Urbana to more than 16 years in prison for drug trafficking and two other charges.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce sentenced James G. Phillips, 34, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Hazel Street, to 200 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during in relation to a drug-trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Phillips had pleaded guilty to the charges.
At the sentencing, the government presented evidence that police stopped a car in which Phillips was a passenger in Danville and discovered a backpack belonging to him that contained 4.5 pounds of high-purity methamphetamine, two handguns and several thousand dollars in cash.
Phillips was on parole from a state conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and he also had three prior convictions for drug offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.