DANVILLE — A 20-year-old Danville man was sentenced Friday to 106 years in prison for murder in a 2019 shooting in that city that left one man dead and another injured.
In October, a Vermilion County jury convicted Lamont Davis, whose last known address was in the 700 block of South Street, of murder in the Nov. 10, 2019, death of Justin Daubaris, 20, of Danville, and home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm to Mr. Daubaris’ brother.
The case was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall imposed the sentence.
Evidence in the four-day trial was that Davis and two other men, all armed, stormed into an apartment on Hazel Street in Danville.
Hearing the gunshots that hit his brother, Mr. Daubaris went in to confront the gunmen and was shot in the back three times.
Hall sentenced Davis to 65 years for the murder plus 21 years for the home invasion and another 20 for the aggravated battery with a firearm, to be served one after the other.
He was given credit on his sentence for almost two years and three months already served.
No one else has been charged in the case.