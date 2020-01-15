DANVILLE — A 53-year-old Danville man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for breaking into an apartment in Danville last spring.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Marcus Edwards, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Knollcrest, pleaded guilty Monday to residential burglary, admitting to Judge Nancy Fahey that on June 13, he forced his way into the home of an elderly man, intending to steal from him.
Because of his prior criminal convictions, Edwards was eligible for an extended term of four to 30 years in prison for the Class 1 felony, which normally carries penalties ranging from four to 15 years. Probation was not an option.
Lacy said about 4:30 a.m. that Thursday, Edwards broke in the apartment of a 96-year-old man, threatened him with a baseball bat and forced the man to get his wallet. He then took cash from it and fled.
Lacy said Danville police followed a trail of blood that Edwards left after cutting himself during the break-in to find him hiding in a home in the 1800 block of East Main Street, bleeding from cuts to his arms.
In exchange for Edwards’ guilty plea, other charges of home invasion, armed robbery, robbery, aggravated battery and criminal trespass were dismissed.
Edwards was given credit on his prison sentence for 215 days served.