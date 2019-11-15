DANVILLE — A Danville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with an online swindling scheme that turned violent.
Elijah Green, 21, who listed address on the 1600 block of Valleyview Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Nancy Fahey to aggravated robbery.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the charge stems from a February incident involving a 72-year-old man who had come from Kentucky to buy a saxophone for $4,500 from Green, who had been using fictitious Facebook accounts to get people to send him money for items and never deliver them.
In another instance earlier this year, Lacy said, Green had persuaded someone to send money in advance for the purchase of a musical instrument, then never delivered the instrument.
Lacy said when the man who wanted to buy the saxophone turned up at an agreed-upon location with the money, Green and another man got in his car and announced they were robbing him. A victim-impact statement read in court said Green and his accomplice told the man they were going to shoot him, kill him and blow his brains out and used other threatening language.
Green then forced the victim to hand over his money, cellphone and other property, Lacy said.
Green will be required to serve at least half his sentence and will be on parole for two years after his release.