DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he broke into a home in that city late last summer was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
Because of his prior criminal convictions, John Reeves III, 31, who listed an address in the 800 block of Timberline Drive, had to be sentenced as a Class X felon for residential burglary.
Reeves pleaded guilty last month to that offense before Vermilion County Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy, admitting that on Sept. 20, he kicked in the back door of a home on Chicago Street in Danville.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said a neighbor saw Reeves and another man trying to get in the house and called 911. Danville police quickly arrested Reeves and co-defendant Davion Crockett, 25, who also listed the Timberline address.
Crockett has also been charged with residential burglary, but his case remains unresolved. He’s due back in court March 9.
Lacy said damage to the home’s door was not extensive and nothing was taken.
Reeves, who will receive day-for-day good time, was given credit on his sentence for 103 days already served in jail.