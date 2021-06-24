Listen to this article

DANVILLE — A Danville man was expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night.

Police Cmdr. Joshua Webb said at 9:51 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Jackson Street and found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told police he was walking on Jackson Street, heard several gunshots and realized he’d been hit.

Police describe his injuries as non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos