DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating an early-morning shooting Tuesday that involved several people firing on one man.
Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson said about 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Giddings Street, where they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the upper thigh.
He told police he was standing outside a home when several people started shooting at him. Police found several bullet casings.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.