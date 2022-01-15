DANVILLE — A Danville man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday morning in that city.
Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said about 11:15 a.m., police were sent to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where a 19-year-old man was being treated after having been driven there by a friend.
The witness told police he was with the victim in a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Chandler Street when his friend was shot.
The witness said he saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle stop in the road and a man wearing a ski mask got out and began shooting. The witness was not hit.
Police ask anyone with information to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.