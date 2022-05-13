DANVILLE — Danville police said a man was shot several times inside a vehicle Friday morning.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said about 10:15 a.m., police were called to Main and Jackson streets, where shots had been fired and a sport utility vehicle was speeding away from the area fast.
Officers followed the vehicle to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center and learned there was a 47-year-old Danville man inside with several gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police that a gold or brown colored sport utility vehicle pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and someone in the SUV began firing into the other vehicle.
The SUV with the shooter was last seen headed east on Main near Collett Street.
The shooting victim was still being treated Friday afternoon, but his condition was considered serious. His was the only injury reported.
Police ask that anyone who might have information about what happen to contact them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.