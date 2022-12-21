DANVILLE — A Danville man is in stable condition after being hit by a sport utility vehicle Tuesday evening while trying to cross a road in the northern part of the city.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord said a witness told police that about 6 p.m., a 65-year-old man was crossing North Vermilion Street in front of the Meijer gas station when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.
The area where the accident happened is not a stoplight intersection, McCord said, but is near the entrance to Meijer.
The pedestrian was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of his injuries. Police were not able to interview him right away.
McCord said the woman driving the SUV stopped immediately and cooperated with police in their investigation. She was not hurt, nor was she ticketed, but police are continuing to investigate what happened.
They did not release the names of the driver or the pedestrian.