URBANA — A Danville man has been indicted in federal court in connection a 2020 carjacking and murder of an Indiana man in Danville.
Kevin Marshall, 32, of Danville was further charged with possessing firearms as a felon, possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and carrying firearms during and in relation to meth trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois.
The indictment alleges that Marshall illegally possessed three firearms as a felon between April 14 and Aug. 18, 2020, and that he used one of them to fatally shoot Daniel Walter of Williamsport, Ind., during a carjacking on April 25, 2020, in which he took Mr. Walter’s 2005 Ford F-150.
The superseding indictment included special findings by the grand jury alleging Marshall has a prior state conviction for second-degree murder using a firearm and that he committed the carjacking and murder of Mr. Walter after substantial planning and premeditation.
If convicted, Marshall faces up to life in prison or the death penalty for carjacking resulting in death and murder using a firearm.
Participating in the investigation were Danville police, the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.