DANVILLE — Danville police are trying to figure out if two shootings in that city within hours of each other Tuesday night are related.
One man was injured by gunfire and a second was injured when a man trying to outrun shooters in his vehicle hit a second vehicle.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 1300 block of Walnut Street, where they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He reported he was inside the house when he heard gunfire and saw several rounds come through the window, one of which hit him in the leg.
The man said he didn’t see who was shooting but witnesses reported a silver-colored car and a dark-colored car both leaving the area fast right after the shooting.
At 9:23 p.m., police were headed to Fairchild and Harmon streets for shots fired when they found an accident at Fairchild and Walnut streets. A 29-year-old man told police he was being chased and shot at by people in a dark-colored vehicle.
He said he was on Harmon Street approaching Fairchild when the vehicle drove up behind him fast. Hearing gunfire, he quickly turned on to Fairchild and hit another vehicle in the process.
There were no injuries due to that shooting but a 67-year-old Danville man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries he received when his vehicle was hit by the one being chased.
Police ask anyone with information on either incident to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.