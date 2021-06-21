DANVILLE -- A Danville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police said the 39-year-old man was a passenger in a car driven by Dianna Drake, 48, of Westville. The car was traveling north on Georgetown Road near Lete Lane when it left the road and struck a tree.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was cited for improper lane usage, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.