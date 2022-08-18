DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he murdered a woman in that city more than three years ago has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Henry Graham, 22, who last lived in the 400 block of Harvey Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Charles Hall to strangling Tara Jackson of St. Joseph on Jan. 3, 2019.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the 29-year-old mother of two was found dead in the Super 8 motel on Lynch Drive on Danville’s east side in the early morning hours of Jan. 3.
Lacy said Danville police and Illinois State Police developed information through witnesses and video that Ms. Jackson and Graham, who knew each other, arrived at the motel on the evening of Jan. 2. Witnesses could hear arguing and yelling from their room during the early morning hours of Jan. 3.
Graham’s DNA was discovered on items in the room. He was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019, and admitted he choked Ms. Jackson before stealing her car and personal belongings.
Lacy said forensic pathologist Dr. Amanda Youmans concluded that Ms. Jackson died from being strangled with hands and smothered.
During the hearing, Ms. Jackson’s mother read aloud for the judge a statement describing the grief that she and her husband have endured at the loss of their daughter.