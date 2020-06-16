DANVILLE - A Danville man was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday after being shot several times on a Danville city street Monday night.
Danville police Commander Josh Webb said officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots just before midnight in the area of Hazel and Penn streets.
In the 900 block of Hazel Street they found a 28-year-old Danville man on the sidewalk with multiple shots to his legs, arm and stomach.
He told police he had been standing there when he heard multiple gunshots then saw two men in all dark clothing running east from the area.
Police said he was the only person apparently injured. They continue to look for the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.