Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.