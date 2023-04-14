DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for the person who shot a Danville man Thursday night.
A release from Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said officers were called to the 1200 block of Garden Drive on the city’s east side about 9:37 p.m. for shots fired.
They learned that a 31-year-old man had been walking in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Garden Drive when he approached a white van in the lot.
The man told police someone in the van fired at him and he was shot in the leg.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
Police had no other information about the incident but asked that anyone who might be able to help them call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.