DANVILLE — Police in Danville were looking for two men who allegedly shot a man during a robbery attempt Friday on the east side of the city.
A release from Deputy Chief Josh Webb said that at about 1:30 p.m., police were sent to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for shots fired.
They found out that a man had driven himself to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room. Officers went there and talked to the 25-year old Danville man, who said two men tried to rob him at gunpoint in a parking lot on Garden Drive.
He was shot in the wrist during the robbery attempt, police said.
Police said the alleged robbers were both described as Black men. One was wearing dark clothing; the other had on dark pants and a multi-colored jacket. They were last seen running south.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.