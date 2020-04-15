DANVILLE — A Danville man was shot Tuesday night as he walked in the Fair Oaks housing complex.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said the 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm as he walked in the 900 block of Wakely Drive at 10:40 p.m.
The victim reported that a silver vehicle drove past him and a man inside it shot at him, then took off in an unknown direction.
Webb was unaware of how many people may have been in the vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, which police described as non-life-threatening. Police have no suspect information to release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.