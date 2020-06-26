Plea deal reached in bar owner’s death
DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Danville man who admitted fatally stabbing a Danville businessman in his own home more than two years ago has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Christopher D. Condon pleaded guilty Friday before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to the Feb. 14, 2018, first-degree murder of Jay Hein, 51.
As part of a plea negotiated by Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and Condon’s attorney, Patrick Campanelli of Palos Hills, five other counts of murder, concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated arson were dismissed.
Condon was given credit on his sentence for two years and four months already served. He is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.
Lacy told the judge that about 9:20 a.m. on that Valentine’s Day, neighbors saw smoke coming from Mr. Hein’s two-story home in the 3600 block of Bayview Drive in a north Danville subdivision that borders Lake Vermilion.
After getting what was described as a small fire out, firefighters found Mr. Hein’s body.
Danville police, assisted by Illinois State Police, learned that Mr. Hein had left the bar he owned, JJ’s 610 Tap on Vermilion Street in Danville, with Condon about 4 a.m. that day.
The men went to Mr. Hein’s home, where they got into an argument that culminated in Mr. Hein being stabbed multiple times in the back and chest.
Condon was arrested that same day and admitted stabbing Mr. Hein only once, Lacy said.
At the time of Condon’s charging in 2018, Lacy said Mr. Hein had also been hit with a hammer and that Condon allegedly started a fire in the basement to cover up the killing. The house was also ransacked to make it appear as if a robbery had occurred.
Condon then left the home in Mr. Hein’s truck. He was covered in blood when police arrested him.
Family members of Mr. Hein wrote victim-impact statements about Mr. Hein’s love for his family and the community that Fahey considered when handing down the sentence.