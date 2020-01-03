DANVILLE — A Danville man is in custody on a number of serious felony charges in connection with the alleged beating of an ex-girlfriend on New Year’s Day.
Antoine Mayers, 41, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond on charges filed Thursday accusing him of being an armed habitual criminal, home invasion, residential burglary, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and domestic battery.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Porter Street for a report of a man with a gun.
The woman living there said her ex-boyfriend, whom she identified as Mayers, beat her up and left with a gun.
She told police they got in an argument and he began choking her then left, taking some of her things. A short time later, she said he returned and armed himself with a gun.
Officers found Mayers outside and arrested him. A search of the area where he had been turned up a handgun, Webb said.
Webb said the woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
If convicted of the most serious charges of home invasion and being an armed habitual criminal, Mayers faces six to 30 years in prison.