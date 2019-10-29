URBANA — A Danville man was sentenced Monday to 18 months of probation after admitting that he bit and scratched a hospital security guard.
Harlan Hutchinson, 24, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Grape Creek Road, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor battery, admitting that on Feb. 3, he became combative with a Carle Foundation Hospital security guard who asked him to leave the grounds.
More serious charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery in a public place were dismissed in return for Hutchinson’s plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said Hutchinson had a prior conviction for resisting arrest.