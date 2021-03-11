DANVILLE — A Danville man who had a gun he was not allowed to have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Anthony Powell, 35, who last lived in the 2600 block of Cannon Street, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Nancy Fahey for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. In November, a jury convicted Powell for having the gun on March 28, 2020, in the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville.
Danville police had seen Powell and tried to speak with him early that morning, but he responded by running from the officers.
During the foot chase, officers saw Powell toss a handgun and a bright red hooded sweatshirt he had been wearing. Powell got away but officers found the gun and the hoodie. He was in custody within a matter of days.
Lacy said subsequent DNA testing of the items revealed that they came from Powell, who was on parole at the time for aggravated battery.
Powell is eligible for day-for-day good time.