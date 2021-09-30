DANVILLE — A Danville man convicted of possessing a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall handed down the sentence Wednesday to Dakota Patton, 25, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
Hall had convicted Patton in mid-August in a bench trial of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense for which Patton could have received up to 14 years behind bars. The state asked for 12 years while his attorney sought the minimum three-year prison sentence.
Patton is eligible for day-for-day good time.
The state presented Hall with evidence that on Feb. 14, 2020, Patton was a passenger in a truck that Danville police pulled over near Griffin Street and Cleveland Avenue because shots had just been fired in that area.
The driver told police there was a gun in the truck and that Patton had allegedly threatened him.
At the time of his arrest, Patton was on parole for a 2018 conviction for unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Court records show he had previous convictions for possession of a stolen weapon and robbery as well as juvenile adjudications.