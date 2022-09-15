URBANA — A Danville man whose first criminal conviction as a teen involved stealing guns in a burglary has been sentenced to five years in prison for his latest weapons offense.
Kristopher Mockbee, 20, had pleaded guilty in July to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with his arrest on July 6, 2021.
About 3:30 p.m. that day, Mockbee crashed a car on North High Cross Road in Somer Township. A witness saw him putting items in a bag. Sheriff’s deputies investigating the crash asked if they could search the bag, and Mockbee agreed. They found a loaded pistol with a laser sight on it and magazines for the gun that Mockbee admitted were his.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink sought a nine-year prison term for Mockbee, who she said squandered his chance for help in that initial juvenile prosecution in 2018 when he admitted stealing guns in a burglary to a Rantoul home that were later sold.
She said he missed “hundreds” of days of school, used drugs and eventually had his probation terminated. He also had a second conviction in 2019 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
“The only good thing is that he has not been caught shooting at anyone,” Alferink said.
Mockbee’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, sought a lesser prison sentence, acknowledging that his client had made “terrible decisions.”
But he reminded Judge Randy Rosenbaum that Mockbee had not threatened anyone with the gun or used it, pleaded guilty and was ready to accept the consequences. Patel said Mockbee has struggled with mental issues and substance abuse and surrounded himself with the wrong kind of friends.
Mockbee told the judge he wanted to “apologize to society” and be a father to the son he already has and two more who are supposed to be born to different woman later this year.
He said he wanted to build relationships with his children, work for an uncle in a shipping business and get help for his drug use while in prison.
Rosenbaum applauded Mockbee for having a plan, which the judge said is more than most who come before him for sentencing, and agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for 93 days served.