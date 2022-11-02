DANVILLE — A Danville man remained hospitalized Wednesday after being shot Tuesday afternoon not far from the city’s high school.
Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said at 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Hazel Street and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police learned that the man had been fired at by someone in a white sedan that left the area to the north.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.