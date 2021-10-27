PERU — Carmen Bolden Day called a coroner’s finding of how her son died an insult.
There’s no way that Jelani Day — an avid swimmer going back to his days at Danville High School — could have drowned on his own, his grieving mother said Tuesday.
“He was drowned against his will,” she said, adding that her son loved life and was not depressed.
A day earlier, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced his finding — that Mr. Day, a 25-year-old grad student at Illinois State, had drowned in the Illinois River.
His body was found Sept. 4 in the river at Peru, near the Illinois 251 bridge, about 10 days after he was reported missing.
His mother was accompanied Tuesday by the Rev. Jesse Jackson and many members of the public on a “march” in vehicles that started at the Peru Police Department and went to several key locations in Peru where items relating to Mr. Day’s case were found.
Many of the vehicles contained signs that read “Justice for Jelani Day.”
Jackson and his son, Jonathan Jackson, have called on the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to get involved in the case. Jesse Jackson also called on President Joe Biden to take action.
The case so far has been investigated by the Peru Police Department, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Police and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.
“A multi-jurisdictional investigation tells me no one is in charge,” Jonathan Jackson said Tuesday. “We do not believe he did this to himself.”
Saying that “somebody knows” what happened to Mr. Day, Jesse Jackson urged anyone with information to step up. Tips may be called in to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department at 815-433-2161.
Bolden Day said several items point to someone else being involved in her son’s death.
They include his car — with the license plates removed — being parked in a wooded area of Peru that would have been known only to people familiar with the area. She said her son had never been in that community, which is located about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.
She also pointed to her son’s wallet, an ISU lanyard and his clothes being found in different areas of town.
“None of these are anything Jelani would have purposely (done) ... drove his car, took off his license plates, not have his phone, throw away his key, take off his clothes and go into a river,” Bolden Day said. “Jelani wouldn’t have done that. At all.”
The coroner said the determination of drowning was rendered based on extensive available investigation and medical and dental information and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies.
He said the condition of the body, after having been in the water so long, made examination difficult. But Ploch said there was no evidence “of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality or significant drug intoxification.”
Jesse Jackson and members of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition spoke Monday night to Illinois State University’s Black Student Union. He said he believes Mr. Day was murdered.
Jackson said he was glad the students had attended the gathering because it showed their concern for others.
In a prepared statement, Heaven Moore, president of the ISU Black Student Union, said investigators in the case “need to know that they need to hold themselves accountable to make sure that we are people who are deserving to have safety and protection.”
In a statement issued by the director of the ISU Multicultural Center, Christa Platt said, “Our campus has been impacted greatly by the loss and murder of Jelani Day; specifically, the Black students on our campuses have expressed great concerns, sadness, fear, a variety of emotions.”
Several ISU student groups and faculty called for classes to be canceled Tuesday to allow attendance at the march. While classes wound up going on as scheduled, Provost Aondover Tarhule encouraged students who were interested in attending the march to contact their instructors and discuss the possibility of being present in Peru.
Faculty were asked to work with students who wished to attend the march.