OAKWOOD — A Danville motorcyclist was killed in accident Saturday evening on Interstate 74 near Oakwood, according to state police.
Jacob Lovell, 24, was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident.
The other driver, Virginia Salazar-Castillo, 56, of Danville, wasn’t injured, police said.
Mr. Lovell was traveling east on I-74 about 9:15 p.m. Saturday when he struck a pothole in the right lane, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle and onto the roadway, according to police.
Salazar-Castillo was driving in the right lane behind the motorcycle with an unknown vehicle between her and the motorcycle.
The vehicle just behind the motorcycle swerved left to avoid hitting Mr. Lovell, but Salazar-Castillo couldn’t see him in the roadway until it was too late and struck him, police said.