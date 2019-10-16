DANVILLE — A 50-year-old woman accused of fatally striking her 61-year-old wife in July 2018 told a jury that she wishes she had called 911 in the three days before emergency personnel arrived.

“I made the wrong choice. I admit that, but it’s not murder,” said Shelley Murphy, of rural Danville, who took the witness stand Wednesday in Vermilion County Circuit Court in her own defense. She’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 25, 2018, death of her wife, Daye Lynn Murphy.

Shelley Murphy displayed a range of emotions and behavior while testifying — from crying to confusion to agitation to anger — especially under questioning by the prosecution.

Danville murder trial, Day 1 | Opening statements reveal differing accounts of woman's death While Steve Nate of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office said Shelley Murphy, 50, left her wife, Daye Lynn, lying unresponsive, beaten and suffering on the floor of their home for three days after a fight before calling for help, Vermilion County Public Defender Mike Mara countered that she 'did her best to take care of her.'

The prosecutors pressed her on several points, including why she walked more than a mile to the Black Bear tavern to call her mother but never called 911 in the three days her wife lay face down on the floor, bruised and unresponsive, following a fight that left bloodstains on the walls of their mobile home.

Shelly Murphy testified that she feared repercussions of calling 911, saying her wife’s medications might be taken away or her wife might be put in a mental ward.

“I didn’t want her to be mad at me,” said Shelly Murphy, who testified she was trying to push Mrs. Murphy off of her during their Sunday night scuffle, described as a “one-minute fight” preceded by a day of drinking excessively and using methamphetamine.

She said the two were arguing that night, and the taller and heavier Mrs. Murphy held her down and bit her.

Shelly Murphy said that after the struggle, she went to their bedroom, passed out, and woke up in the middle of the night to look for Mrs. Murphy, realizing she wasn’t in bed.

She said she found her wife face down, snoring on the floor of the other bedroom and thought she was asleep. Late the next morning, Shelly Murphy said, Mrs. Murphy was still there face down, snoring.

“It was only 11 a.m., so I left her,” said Shelly Murphy who testified that she went back to bed and got up around 5 p.m. that same day, and Mrs. Murphy was still lying in the same spot, face down and snoring.

Shelly Murphy said she thought about calling 911 but decided not to after talking with her mother.

Shelly Murphy said she woke up about 10 a.m. two days after their fight and tried to wake Mrs. Murphy, who was still in the same spot and position. Unsuccessful, she walked to the Black Bear and called her mom about what to do, according to testimony from Shelly Murphy, who also said she sprayed water in Mrs. Murphy’s face to wake her up, gave her ice chips to hydrate her and cleaned her up, because she had “gone to the bathroom on herself.”

The next day, Shelly Murphy said she was asleep most of the day until a visit from her sister, who initiated the call to 911 after seeing Mrs. Murphy.

On Tuesday, a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy had testified that he was the first to arrive at the mobile home the day 911 was called, and found the victim nude, unresponsive and lying face down on the floor of a bedroom, with the defendant’s sister attempting CPR. He said he went outside to make sure the ambulance could find the home, and did an initial interview with the defendant, who also spoke with ambulance personnel and a sheriff’s investigator.

But Shelly Murphy testified that she didn’t recall any officer at the mobile home that day and didn’t recall talking with an ambulance worker or an investigator.

Prosecutors from the Illinois Attorney General’s office, who are prosecuting the case, questioned Shelly Murphy about inconsistencies in her testimony and what she initially told sheriff’s investigators in conversations two days and four days after the incident. She said multiple times that she didn’t recall.

“I was intoxicated. I don’t remember all of it,” she said at one point, while looking directly at the jurors.

The prosecution also brought up a recorded phone call she made to her mother on Oct. 6 while in custody at the Vermilion County Jail.

Prosecutor Steve Nate asked Shelly Murphy whether she told her mom in that phone call that she wished she had never met Mrs. Murphy, and whether she called Mrs. Murphy “a (expletive) retard, a (expletive) dumb ass, (expletive) stupid,” and “a (expletive) moron.”

Shelly Murphy quickly turned to the jury.

“I don’t recall saying anything like that,” she said.

The second day of testimony also included Dr. Scott Denton with the McLean County Coroner’s office, who performed the autopsy on Mrs. Murphy.

He told jurors her cause of death was a subdural hematoma — bleeding in the skull — due to a physical altercation.

He described bruising on Mrs. Murphy’s face, other areas of her head and her body, and explained that — at the time of the autopsy — most were about two to three days old. He described bruises on the back of her hands as consistent with defensive wounds.

Five bruises on the side of her head, he testified, were consistent with knuckles, representing — in his opinion — two fist blows to her head. He said they were not consistent with a fall, because of the pattern of internal head injuries and the lack of injuries to her ear.

He said the blood clot that formed pushed Mrs. Murphy’s brain to one side of her skull and then began pressing downward. He said the blood clot was a few days old — based on the fact that it was gelatinous rather than liquid at the time of autopsy — and symptoms after such an injury would be an initial headache, pressure in the head, then nauseousness and vomiting, followed by loss of consciousness and heavy breathing that would gradually decrease until it stops altogether.

He said toxicology reports showed only methamphetamine in Mrs. Murphy’s system, but no alcohol or blood thinners despite information that she might have a prescription. But Dr. Denton said the report doesn’t mean she hadn’t been drinking, because the body would have continued to metabolize the alcohol while she was lying there.

The defense rested its case after Shelly Murphy’s testimony, and the trial is expected to wrap up today with closing arguments followed by jury deliberations.