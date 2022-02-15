HOOPESTON — Two people from Danville were killed and a Hoopeston man was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon south of Hoopeston.
According to a release from Illinois State Police, at 2:28 p.m., Joshua A. Newberry, 25, of Hoopeston was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado north on Illinois 1 approaching Vermilion County Road 4000 N when he crossed over the center line and struck a 2002 Jeep Liberty being driven south by Linda Crippin, 63, of Danville head on.
Crippin and her passenger, Jerry Crippin, 63, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Newberry was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Newberry was issued tickets for improper lane usage and not wearing a seat belt.
State police and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.