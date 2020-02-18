DANVILLE — A Danville man on parole for a weapons offense is back in jail on weapons charges in the wake of his arrest Friday.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said she charged Dakota Patton, 23, who listed an address in the 1300 block of East Main Street, on Tuesday with four felony counts: armed habitual criminal, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
Lacy said about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Danville police were called to the area of Griffin Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of shots fired. They stopped a pickup truck in that area in which Patton was the front-seat passenger. The driver volunteered to police that there was a gun in the vehicle and said Patton had allegedly been threatening him.
Police found a loaded .380-caliber Ruger behind the front-seat cushion and learned it had been stolen, Lacy said.
Patton appeared in bond court over the weekend, where his bond was set at $750,000. On Tuesday, Judge Derek Girton lowered that to $500,000 over the state’s objection and told Patton to be back in court March 10.
Lacy said the investigation into the fired shots continues and declined to say if any people were hurt or if anything was damaged.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Patton faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years.
Lacy said besides the 2018 unlawful use of a weapons conviction for which Patton was paroled in late October, he has other adult convictions for unlawful possession of a stolen weapon and robbery. He also had juvenile adjudications for possession of burglary tools, retail theft, battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property, she said.