DANVILLE — The pastor of a Danville church is calling on fellow pastors to band together to assist police as they investigate the shooting death of a 14-year-old resident.
The Rev. Frank McCullough of Mount Olive Church is inviting other pastors to help raise at least $3,000 in reward for anyone with information on the July 11 shooting of Ronald Miller Jr. McCullough said he will contribute $500 to start the fund.
“I believe that all of the churches need to work together to bring the murderer of Ronald Miller Jr. to justice,” he said. “It’s time for us to apply action behind the talk. I’m inviting other clergy to help raise at least $3,000 as a reward for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of that young boy.”
Following a report of shots fired, Danville police responded to the 100 block of East Davis Street at 11:27 p.m. Mr. Miller was located on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Danville police said no additional information is available and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.