DANVILLE — Police continue to investigate separate weekend shootings that left two men and one woman injured and sent another woman to jail.
The first happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue. A 29-year-old Danville man was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower torso, not thought to be life-threatening.
Almost 90 minutes later, police arrested Toi M. Lewis, 32, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
On Monday, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against her of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felony and aggravated battery.
Her bond was set at $500,000 over the weekend. If convicted of the most serious charge, she faces between six and 30 years in prison.
In the second shooting, police were sent about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where a man and a woman from Danville were being treated for gunshot wounds.
Officers learned that the couple had been in the parking lot of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, 106 Commercial St., when someone began firing from an unknown location.
The 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and back, while the 21-year-old woman was hit in the leg. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.