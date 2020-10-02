DANVILLE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Danville man Thursday night.
A release said officers went to Douglas Park about 7 p.m. after getting several calls that shots had been fired.
They found a 19-year-man on the ground in the middle of the road on Florida Street between Wayne and Commercial streets.
He had been shot in the back once. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police have no information on a suspect. Anyone who can help is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.