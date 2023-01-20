DANVILLE — The death of a child Thursday is under investigation by Danville police.
Police said they were called to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room about 12:05 a.m. Thursday, where a 3-year-old girl was being treated for serious injuries and later died.
Officers met with family members who said the child was injured falling down a flight of stairs.
Preliminary medical reports suggested the child died of blunt-force trauma, police said.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2550 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.