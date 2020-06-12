DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the dissemination of flyers in a bags containing small rocks passed out to several homes in that city.
About 7 a.m. Friday, Danville police started getting calls about the flyers in the bags, mostly from people who live north of West Voorhees Street and west of North Vermilion Street. However, there were other calls from citizens who live south of there.
“The overwhelming response by the citizens of Danville as well as local businesses expressing their disgust of the flyers illustrates the unity of our citizens,” police Chief Chris Yates said. “Furthermore, the Danville Police Department and the citizens it serves will not tolerate the incitement of violence or hate in any form as well as attempts to create divisiveness.”
Police have been canvassing neighborhoods, investigating the flyers as a possible felony hate crime under the state criminal code.
They ask anyone with security systems to look for suspicious activity that may have been captured between midnight Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.