DANVILLE — Police are investigating the shooting of a teen in that city early Tuesday.
About 5:20 a.m., police were sent to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, where an 18-year-old had shown up with gunshot wounds to both legs.
The man told police he was walking near Williams and Pixley streets when he heard several shots fired from an unknown direction.
After he was hit, he went home and got a ride to the hospital from a family member.
Police have no suspect information. Anyone who can help is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.