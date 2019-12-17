DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for the person or people who shot a woman in that city early Saturday.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 1 a.m. on Dec. 14, police went to the 900 block of West Fairchild Street for a call of shots fired. They also had information that a shooting victim had just shown up at the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
The 20-year-old Danville woman said she had been sitting in a car with friends when someone started shooting at the car. The driver of her car took off and that’s when the woman noticed she had been shot in the leg and abdomen.
She was treated and released in good condition but unable to provide a description of the suspect.
No one else was reported injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.