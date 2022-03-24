DANVILLE — Police are looking for four men who were present when a Danville 18-year-old was shot early Thursday.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said about 2 a.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Skyline Drive for a report of shots fired.
They learned that the victim was being treated at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center for a gunshot to the buttocks.
The victim said he was walking in the 900 block of Holiday Drive when he was hit by gunfire but didn’t know which direction it came from.
Officers found witnesses who said four men were chasing each other in the 900 block of Skyline when two of them shot at each other. All four were described as being in their early 20s wearing dark clothing.
Webb said the victim was in stable condition.
Danville police ask that anyone with information call them at 217-431-2250. Those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.