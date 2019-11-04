DANVILLE — Police are searching for two men in a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a Danville man with a gunshot wound and a Champaign teenager with a broken leg.
Police said officers were called at 2:52 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Sheridan Street.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old Champaign boy who told them he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots, started running, fell and broke his leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
While police were investigating the scene, they were told that a 31-year-old Danville man had arrived at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. He told officers he was walking in the 1200 block of Sheridan when two men began yelling at him. He said he kept walking, then heard several gunshots and was hit.
Police have so far been unable to find the suspects. No other injuries were reported.