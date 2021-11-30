DANVILLE — Two Danville men became that city’s latest victims of gun violence in recent separate shootings.
According to Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb, a Danville 18-year-old turned himself in Tuesday in connection with the shooting of another 18-year-old last week.
The victim remained hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in the torso about 11:18 p.m. Nov. 24.
Andre T. Parchman was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Webb said during follow-up investigation, police learned that the victim was the apparent target of a robbery.
The victim told police he and a friend were walking in the 1100 block of Robinson Street when they heard yelling, followed by several shots being fired.
The victim said he didn't see who fired the shots, but he saw two people running at him just before he was hit. He described both as wearing hooded sweatshirts and having masks over their faces.
The second shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Marathon Gas station, 3401 E. Main St., where police found a 24-year-old man shot in the shoulder.
The victim said he was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend’s vehicle when someone approached from the rear and fired once into the vehicle, hitting him.
Witnesses described the shooter as a Black man wearing a red jacket who fled in a silver-colored SUV.
Police described the victim’s injury as non-life-threatening.
Webb said 36 people have been shot in Danville thus far in 2021.
Police ask that anyone with information about either shooting contact them at 217-431-2250; those wishing to remain anonymous can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.