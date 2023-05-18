DANVILLE — An Alvin man remains in serious condition after being shot in Danville late Wednesday.
A release from Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said that at about 11:20 p.m., officers were sent to the parking lot of the Aldi store, 502 S. Gilbert St., for shots fired.
They found the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and got him to a local hospital. Police learned he was meeting there with another man in the lot when the shooting happened.
Police continue to investigate and look for the alleged shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.