DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for four men who robbed a store at gunpoint Wednesday night in that city.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 9:35 p.m., officers were called to the Family Dollar store at 1228 E. Main St.
Employees said four men wearing ski masks and dark clothing came in. One had a handgun. They took cash from the registers, cigarettes and cigars before running east from the store.
No one was physically injured.
Anyone with information on the holdup is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.