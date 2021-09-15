DANVILLE — Police are looking for the person or people who shot a man in that city who is not cooperating with them.
A release from police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were calledto Lincoln Park for a report of a single shot having been fired. As they arrived, they were notified that a 39-year-old man had shown up at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound.
The man told police he was sitting in his car at Lincoln Park when he was shot once in the arm by an unknown person. He refused to share any other details. Police learned from other witnesses and area residents that the man had gone to Lincoln Park to meet with someone and was shot during that meeting.
The suspected shooter, police said, is a Black man in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing a tan sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was last seen running north near Grant and English streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.