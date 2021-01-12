DANVILLE — The only Black administrative assistant in the city of Danville has reached a $250,000 settlement with the city, which she accused of race and age discrimination in a federal lawsuit.
As part of the settlement, the civil case filed last year was dismissed Tuesday, and the employee, Lisa Robinson, agreed to retire in November.
The city agreed to provide a letter thanking her for her more than 20 years of service.
The city also agreed to send an email to employees reminding them of its policies on discrimination, harassment and retaliation, and to present training this year to its employees on harassment, cultural diversity and discrimination.
The settlement was approved last month by the Danville City Council, and the city has denied liability.
“Without any admission as to fault, liability or wrongdoing or as to the validity of the other parties’ positions, and to avoid further litigation expense and the uncertainty inherent to all parties … the parties to this Agreement desire to forever resolve and compromise all of the claims asserted,” the settlement says.
Robinson alleged that when she worked for the Department of Engineering and Urban Services, she was subjected “to a targeted campaign of unlawful discrimination and harassment based on her race (Black) and age,” according to the suit.
The suit alleges that she had some of her job duties removed, wasn’t given information necessary to do her job, was ignored and had her time-off requests denied.
After she said she filed complaints, Robinson alleged she was unfairly terminated in 2018 by the department’s then-director, David Schnelle, and former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer.
After an arbitrator ordered the city to reinstate her, she was rehired in the Department of Public Safety to work for its then-director, Larry Thomason.
In her lawsuit, she alleged she faced continued retaliation, such as never receiving a job description, not receiving training and being denied access to files.
Robinson said she reported this to current Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., who she alleged ignored the report.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a determination in September 2019 that there was “reasonable cause to believe that Danville discriminated against Plaintiff because of her race,” according to the suit.
Robinson was represented by Chicago attorney Jeffrey R. Kulwin, who did not return a request for comment on the settlement.
The city and its employees were represented by Northbrook attorney Julie A. Bruch, who declined to comment.