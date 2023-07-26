DANVILLE — A 16-year-old Danville resident who was struck by gunfire Wednesday morning is being treated at an area hospital.
Police were called to the area of the 600 block of Bowman Avenue about 12:35 a.m.
Deputy Police Chief Joshua Webb said the youth told officers he was walking in the area of the 1300 block of English Street when he heard several gunshots and was struck. Webb said the teen’s wound was not life-threatening.
He said no suspect information is available, and additional information is not being released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.