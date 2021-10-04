DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one man wounded.
A 29-year-old Danville man said he was standing outside in the 1200 block of Garden Drive about 11:40 p.m. when an unknown vehicle went by and he was shot in the leg.
Officers found a single shell casing nearby. No one else reported being injured.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone with information contact them at 217- 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.