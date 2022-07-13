DANVILLE — The teen who was fatally shot in Danville late Monday night has been identified.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said her office and the Danville police continue to investigate who fired the shot that killed Ronald Miller Jr., 14, of Danville.
Ronald was found outside a house in the 100 block of East Davis Street about 11:30 p.m. after a caller to police reported hearing gunfire in the area.
His death is the fifth shooting to claim a life in Danville this year.
Authorities ask anyone who might have information to call Danville police or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.