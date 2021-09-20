Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.