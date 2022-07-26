DANVILLE — A Danville teen convicted of the murders of two males, including his own friend, during a drug deal that went bad faces life behind bars.
A Vermilion County jury on Friday convicted Dustin Cooper, 16, of murder and armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and murder for the shooting death of his own friend, Clayvonte Sloan, 15, of Rantoul.
A release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Mr. Sloan had had gone to Oakwood with Cooper and three others to rob Mr. Bailey.
The shootings occurred about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 200 block of Wayne Drive on the south side of Oakwood.
Evidence presented at trial, which began July 19, was that Cooper had contacted Mr. Bailey to buy cannabis and cannabis products from him.
Cooper and Mr. Sloan, both of Rantoul, and Ali Bryant, 20, Jaevin Griggs, 18, and Camarion Halthon, 19, all of Danville, arrived at Mr. Bailey’s home that Sunday, apparently intent on robbing him.
Mr. Bailey, who also had a gun and cash on him, came out to greet the group. During a struggle between him and some of the others, he was shot in both legs and Mr. Sloan was shot in the lower abdomen.
Prosecutors said Mr. Sloan's friends put him back in their car, and before fleeing, Cooper shot the wounded Mr. Bailey in the chest as he was on the ground.
The shooting was reported immediately by neighbors, and a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy who responded stopped Cooper’s car as it headed back to Danville. Authorities found the mortally wounded Mr. Sloan, who was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died later in surgery.
In the car, police found a bag of cannabis products and a gun stolen from Mr. Bailey and another unregistered "ghost gun" used in the shooting.
The case was prosecuted by attorneys from Raoul’s office and the state’s attorney’s office. Cooper was represented by Hallie Bezner.
Judge Derek Girton set sentencing for Sept. 15. Cooper faces a minimum of 40 years.
Court records indicate that Halthon is expected to be tried next, beginning Aug. 8. Bryant and Griggs are due back in court Sept. 13.